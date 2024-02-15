At long last, the new Northwestern assistant coaching hires that have been reported in bits and pieces over the last month have been finalized. The Wildcats made one internal promotion, giving linebackers coach Tim McGarigle the added responsibility of defensive coordinator. McGarigle will notably retain the title of linebackers coach, meaning that defensive assistant DJ Vokolek, who remains on the staff, will stay in a floating role similar to the one he had last year. Offensive coordinator Zach Lujan from South Dakota State is the new offensive coordinator. He was the first move to be reported in the media, as early as Jan. 3. The last addition was assistant head coach/safeties coach Harlon Barnett, who was the interim head coach at Michigan State last year. HIs hiring was reported on Feb. 6. We broke down each of the hires, as they were reported, and catch up on Northwestern's new staff.



Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zach Lujan

Advertisement

Lujan was the first domino to fall, hired away from back-to-back FCS champion South Dakota State. Lujan has a 29-1 record as a play caller and has been a key component of the Jackrabbits' recent run to usurp rival program North Dakota State as the powerhouse in that division. NDSU is where head coach David Braun previously worked, so he knows Lujan well. Lujan coached Mark Gronowski, a quarterback with two years of eligibility remaining and a potential grad transfer target for the Wildcats, to a Walter Payton Award-winning season in 2023. The Payton Award is the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. Lujan was hired to replace offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian, who was dismissed on December 28 after four years in Evanston. MORE: Who is Zach Lujan?



Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tim McGarigle

With a nearly complete line change on the coaching staff, McGarigle is now the longest-tenured member of the staff in Evanston, having coached for the Wildcats since 2018. He is the only staff member who coached a game under previous head coach Pat Fitzgerald. McGarigle was reported to be promoted on Jan. 7 and assumes play-calling duties from Braun. Braun, of course, retained his defensive coordinator role after being named interim head coach last July. He called plays for the defense during the season but will cede those duties to McGarigle. MORE: Tim McGarigle expected to become Northwestern's defensive coordinator



Tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Paul Creighton

On Jan. 11 it was reported that Northwestern would be hiring Paul Creighton, a quality control coach working with special teams at Washington, to be their next tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. Creighton had coached the previous four seasons under Kalen DeBoer: two in Seattle and the two before that at Fresno State. Creighton also coached with Braun at UC Davis from 2015-16. Creighton replaces Jeff Genyk, who had both roles and was dismissed, along with Bajakian, on Dec. 28. MORE: Braun shakes up staff with MacPherson dismissal and TE, OL coaching hires



Offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle

The other Jan. 11 hire was offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle, who had the same role at San Diego State. O'Boyle was set to be part of newly hired head coach Sean Lewis' staff with the Aztecs, after he coached the 2023 season at Colorado under Lewis, who was then the Buffaloes offensive coordinator. O'Boyle replaces Kurt Anderson, who reportedly parted ways with Northwestern after six years in Evanston. MORE: Braun shakes up staff with MacPherson dismissal and TE, OL coaching hires



Assistant head coach and safeties coach Harlon Barnett