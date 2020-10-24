WildcatReport - Northwestern Game Day: What to watch for

The motto for tonight's game should be “embrace the weirdness.”

Northwestern’s Saturday night season opener against Maryland will be like putting your foot in the wrong shoe. It's going to feel strange.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has coached 178 games at Northwestern, and this one is going to be memorable whether or not he gets his 100th win against the Terrapins. It will likely be the most unique game played in the history of Ryan Field/Dyche Stadium. At least until the next one.

There will be more than 46,000 empty seats in the stadium, as Northwestern expects just 1,000-1,100 fans in the stands (players and coaches from both teams got four tickets each for families and significant others). There will be no marching band. No cheerleaders. No Willie the Wildcat. Not even ubiquitous athletic director Jim Phillips will be on the sidelines.

But there will be crowd noise broadcast from speakers.

Even on the field, circumstances will be odd. Both teams are coming off profoundly disappointing 3-9 seasons and eager to get the taste of 2019 out of their mouths. Both have had significant opt-outs and, in Maryland's case, new players all over the field. Both will be starting new quarterbacks – and, if the Terps goes with expectations, both will be transfers who played at different programs last season.

But on the field, it will still be football, thankfully. We’ve got a list of things to watch:





Peyton Ramsey: Northwestern will have a bona-fide Big Ten quarterback behind center, something that was missing throughout a disastrous 2019. The Indiana grad transfer has 23 starts, more than 6,500 yards and 42 touchdowns under his belt. He will call the right protections, put the Cats in the right play and get the ball into the right guy’s hands. Those are things that were often missing a season ago.

We expect Northwestern to run the ball, as is their typical M.O., and then to use a lot of play-action passing behind it. Ramsey may line up under center, and not in a shotgun, more than we’ve seen in quite a while. And if Maryland puts pressure on him, Ramsey can move better than many people think. He probably won’t run for a ton of yards, but he can elude the rush and extend plays.



