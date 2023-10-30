@WildcatReport

Northwestern gave Londoner Timi Oke the royal treatment, so to speak, on his weekend official visit.

The result was an experience that the 2024 British cornerback called "amazing" and made Northwestern a clear favorite -- or "favourite," as he spells it -- as he nears a commitment decision.

It was the first official visit and first college football game for Oke, who couldn't have picked a better contest to attend. The Wildcats, 13.5-point underdogs, stunned Maryland 33-27 to even their record at 4-4.



We talked to the long, thin corner from across the pond to find out what he had to say about his visit.