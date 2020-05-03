@WildcatReport

College coaches call Anthony Tyus III a "three-down back" because they feel like he can do a little bit of everything.

"I can get down hill, get outside, pass block, and catch the ball," said Tyus, a three-star runner from Portage (Mich.) Northern.

Northwestern certainly feels that way. Wildcat running backs coach Lou Ayeni offered the 6-foot, 208-pounder on April 18.