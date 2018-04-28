Northwestern was dealt a blow this week when 2019 quarterback Cale Millen decommitted. But the Wildcats are wasting no time in targeting another QB.

NU coaches reached out to Zach Calzada, a three-star quarterback from Sugar Hill (Ga.) Lanier, the day after Millen decommitted, and offensive coordinator Mick McCall will be going down to Georgia to watch Calzada throw next week.

Get the story on one of the quarterbacks Northwestern has its eyes on in this WildcatReport story.