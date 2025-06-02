Northwestern OV sets high bar for massive Texas tackle Rhett Gray

They say that everything is bigger in Texas. Massive 2026 offensive tackle Rhett Gray provides some evidence to back up that adage.

The 6-foot-8, 290-pounder had what he called a "great" experience during his weekend official visit to Northwestern, his first to any school. He said that the Wildcats set a high bar that other schools he visits will have to match.

"I was treated like a high priority, the hospitality was second to none," said Gray. "I loved the facilities, and the people as well."

He added, "It can't get much better."

