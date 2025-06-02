Safety Davis Kinney is the first commit from NU's second OV weekend

Northwestern picked up their first commitment from their May 30 official visit weekend from safety Davis Kinney. Kinney told the staff about his decision while visiting the new Ryan Field construction site on June 1, then announced to the public on the morning of June 2.

"Going into this weekend, plus from when I had visited back in January [for Junior Day], to see what they're developing and building...it's absolutely amazing what [head] coach [David] Braun and the team are building," Kinney said. "That showed me where I want to be."

