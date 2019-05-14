Rye, N.Y., is pretty far off the beaten path for college football recruiters, but that hasn't stopped Cullen Coleman from attracting offers from some of the top programs in the country.

The versatile three-star 2020 athlete from Rye Country Day School has two dozen schools on his offer list, including high-profile programs like Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Northwestern is also on that offer list, and Coleman, who visited Evanston in March, says the school is among his favorites. Find out why in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.