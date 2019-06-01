College coaches like tall offensive tackles who have the length to reach edge rushers. You can’t get much taller than Riley Mahlman.

The 6-foot-8, 270-pounder from Lakeville (Minn.) South has become a hot commodity in the 2021 class, with eight offers, including seven from the Big Ten. One of those offers is from Northwestern, a school he says his “high on my list.”

We caught up with Mahlman, who has visited Evanston once and his coming back later this month.