Northwestern is going back to the well at Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church.

The Wildcats already pulled running back Dashun Reeder from the South Carolina powerhouse in the Class of 2024. Now they are officially in the hunt for 2026 wide receiver Jude Hall after offering him on Sept. 3.

"The head coach called me, he asked me how I was doing, and the next sentence told me they offered me a scholarship," Hall said. "I was in shock. I was so happy about it, like is this really happening?"

Hall, a rangy, 6-foot-4, 185-pound receiver is now up to eight offers as his recruitment continues to pick up steam heading into his junior season.

