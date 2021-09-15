Northwestern is hosting two four-star point guards for their official visits this weekend, but they’re only hoping to get a commitment from one of them.

That’s because the other one is already a Wildcat.

Rowan Brumbaugh, the No. 93 player in the nation for 2022, committed to the Wildcats on Aug. 30 to become the first member of Northwestern’s class. He’s coming back to Evanston to get the red – or purple – carpet experience, certainly. But he’s also there to help recruit J.J. Starling to join him in Evanston.

How good is Starling? He’s ranked as the No. 40 player in the country, sure. But all you really need to know is that one of his four final schools is Duke.