Northwestern hosts Chicagoland 2021 TE Jameson Geers
Northwestern is one of 16 early scholarship offers for New Lenox (Ill.) Providence Catholic 2021 tight end Jameson Geers. On Saturday, Geers visited the hometown program to see them take on Michiga...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news