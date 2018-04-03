Ticker
Northwestern impressed Cincinnati OL Carpenter

Zach Carpenter
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
Publisher

Cincinnati has long been a fertile recruiting ground for Northwestern. There are six Wildcats from metropolitan Cincinnati currently on the roster, including running back Jeremy Larkin, defensive tackle Jordan Thompson and kicker Charlie Kuhbander.

Northwestern would like to add Zach Carpenter, another Queen City product, to its 2019 class. The three-star interior offensive lineman from powerhouse Cincinnati Moeller weighs 290 pounds and was honored as the Anthony Munoz Foundation Offensive Lineman of the Year for Division I in January.

Carpenter visited Evanston in March for an overnight visit. He talks about his impressions in this WildcatReport premium story.

{{ article.author_name }}