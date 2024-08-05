Northwestern impresses 2025 forward Tre Singleton on official visit
Northwestern was 2025 forward Tre Singleton's first offer from a Power Five program, so it's fitting they were the first to host him on an official visit, too.
The versatile, 6-foot-8, 215-pounder from Jeffersonville (Ind.) was in Evanston last weekend. His recruitment has taken off since Northwestern's offer, with more than eight more Power Five programs adding their names to the list, including Purdue and Louisville.
Still, the Wildcats' early faith in him may reap rewards.
"It's huge," Singleton said. "Coach Collins said he doesn't really care what offers I have before or after [Northwestern offered]. He believes in me, and that's a big piece for me."
Read more about Singleton's visit in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only.
MORE ON SINGLETON: Northwestern could be 'a perfect match' for 2025 forward Tre Singleton
