It's shaping up to be a Big Ten battle for safety Ty Hudkins.

The three-star prospect from Grand Rapids, Mich., camped at Purdue, where he picked up a scholarship offer, and Wisconsin recently. Then next week, he'll take an official visit to Northwestern, which offered him last month.

One of those three Big Ten West rivals will likely emerge with Hudkins' commitment. We talked to the two-way standout from Forest Hills Central High School about his upcoming visit, which will be his second trip to Evanston, and what he's looking for in a college program.