Northwestern among favorites after offering 2027 WR Jackson Coleman

After a strong showing at Northwestern's June 7 skills camp, 2027 wide receiver Jackson Coleman picked up an offer from the Wildcats on June 26. It was his seventh offer overall and fourth from a Power Four program.

"I've been having conversations with [wide receivers] coach [Armon] Binns and [head] coach [David] Braun since the camp, and then a couple days ago they called me and informed me they were going to offer," Coleman said. "I think they liked my size and how physical I played in the one-on-one [reps].

"I think I won every rep except one."

Read more about Coleman in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!