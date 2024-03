Three-star prospect Bradley Gompers can be best described as a big athlete. He's a 6-foot-5, 205-pounder who has received offers on both sides of the ball from Power Four programs, as a tight end or an outside linebacker.

Northwestern isn't sure what position Gompers would play should he decide to become a Wildcat. They just know they want him. So, head coach David Braun called to offer him a scholarship last Saturday.

Gompers is clearly a top target for the Wildcats, and he feels the same way about them, calling Northwestern "one of my top priorities" while planning a visit this spring.