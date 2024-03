Mason Mayne received his first Big Ten offer on a spring practice visit to Northwestern last weekend.

Mayne, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end from Lawton (Mich.), was elated to receive a full ride from the Wildcats.

"It was a very surreal experience," he said. "It's my first Big Ten offer and that's always great. I'm super excited to get back on campus and keep building relationships with the coaches."

