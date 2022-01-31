Northwestern hosted a Junior Day event on Saturday, when a couple dozen recruits toured the campus and facilities and met with coaches.

Most of the players were Class of 2023 prospects, but there were a few 2024s on hand, too. No doubt the biggest of those 2024s was Ben Roebuck from the storied Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward program.

The yet-to-be-ranked offensive tackle stands 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds as a high school sophomore. No wonder he already has 11 offers.

We talked to Roebuck about his experience, and he said that the program's facilities and coaching staff stood out the most.