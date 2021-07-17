Northwestern lands a difference maker in 4-star DE Anto Saka

Northwestern has assembled a strong cast for its Class of 2022. Today, the Wildcats landed a headliner.

Simply put, Anto Saka is a difference maker -- on the field, of course, but also for this 2022 class. He is the second Rivals250-ranked commitment for the Wildcats, joining wide receiver Reggie Fleurima. The Wildcats' class, ranked 31st in the nation before his commitment, will get a big shot in the arm with the addition of Saka.

It's not very often that the Wildcats land a player like the edge rusher from Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield. Take a look at his credentials.

Saka is a four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 202 player in the nation and the No. 4 player in Maryland for 2022. He is also the 18th-best outside linebacker in the country, according to Rivals -- even though, because he's already 240 pounds, Northwestern sees Saka playing defensive end with his hand on the ground.

But if you don't trust Rivals analysts and stars don't impress you, take a look at his offer list. Thirty-five schools offered Saka a scholarship. His final three, announced on July 10, were Northwestern, USC and Penn State, and that was after he eliminated Michigan. That's some pretty good company.

If even that doesn't do it for you, just take a look at his tape. Saka leaps off the screen, a fluid athlete with a rare combination of size and quick-twitch speed. He can blow by tackles on the edge, blow through blockers in the middle and run down quarterbacks from the backside. He is a dominant force.

So how did Northwestern beat out those traditional powers to land Saka? What was the Wildcats' secret sauce in his recruitment?



