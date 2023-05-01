@WildcatReport

Northwestern, a team in desperate need for help on the defensive line, landed a pair of transfer defensive linemen on Monday.

Richie Hagarty, a defensive end from Southern Illinois and, before that, Miami (Ohio), and defensive tackle Matt Lawson from Fresno State, both announced their commitments to the Wildcats in tweets on Monday afternoon.

Hagarty, a 6-foot-3, 255-pounder, had 6.5 sacks for the Salukis and was a first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference pick last year. New Northwestern defensive coordinator David Braun, from North Dakota State, and defensive line coach Christian Smith, from South Dakota State, both got good looks at Hagarty last season in the MVC.

So did head coach Pat Fitzgerald: Hagarty had three tackles and a forced fumble against Northwestern when the Salukis upset the Wildcats last Sept. 17.

Hagarty, originally from Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral, redshirted the 2019 season and played in three games during the COVID year of 2020 for Miami. In 23 games at Southern Illinois, Hagarty had 66 tackles, 16.5 TFL and 11 sacks.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.