Northwestern lands another weekend official visitor, Arizona OL Alex Doost
After landing four commitments on Sunday, Monday was quiet for Northwestern.
But the Wildcats picked up right where they left off on Tuesday morning, when three-star tackle Alex Doost announced his commitment to the program.
Doost, a 6-foot-6, 300-pounder from Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge, took his official visit to Northwestern over the weekend with 17 other 2023 prospects. He is the fourth official visitor to commit to the program since Sunday, joining defensive tackles Tyler Gant and Dylan Roberts, and defensive end Michael Kilbane.
In addition, the Wildcats also got a verbal pledge on Sunday from offensive lineman Jordan Knox, who did not visit Evanston, making Doost the fifth new Wildcat in the last 48 hours.
Doost committed to head coach Pat Fitzgerald while in Evanston but announced his decision on Twitter on Tuesday.
Doost chose Northwestern over 15 other offers, including seven Pac-12 programs. He had official visits to Cal and Michigan State planned for June but scuttled those plans in favor of the Wildcats.
Doost is the fourth three-star 2023 offensive lineman to join OL coach Kurt Anderson's "NWO." He adds his name to a group that already includes Dylan Senda, Anthony Birsa and Knox.
With Doost in the fold, the Wildcats may have wrapped up their offensive line recruiting in this cycle.
Doost is the 11th member of Northwestern's 2023 class. The group is currently ranked 12th in the nation by Rivals.