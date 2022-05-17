Northwestern lands another weekend official visitor, Arizona OL Alex Doost

After landing four commitments on Sunday, Monday was quiet for Northwestern.

But the Wildcats picked up right where they left off on Tuesday morning, when three-star tackle Alex Doost announced his commitment to the program.

Doost, a 6-foot-6, 300-pounder from Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge, took his official visit to Northwestern over the weekend with 17 other 2023 prospects. He is the fourth official visitor to commit to the program since Sunday, joining defensive tackles Tyler Gant and Dylan Roberts, and defensive end Michael Kilbane.

In addition, the Wildcats also got a verbal pledge on Sunday from offensive lineman Jordan Knox, who did not visit Evanston, making Doost the fifth new Wildcat in the last 48 hours.

Doost committed to head coach Pat Fitzgerald while in Evanston but announced his decision on Twitter on Tuesday.