@WildcatReport

The 6-foot-6 guard, a Chicagoland native who played at the University of Denver last season, committed to Northwestern on Monday during his official visit. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Mullins, who started every game for the Pioneers, averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a true freshman last season. He shot an impressive 51.8% from the floor and hit 36.5% of his shots from beyond the three-point line.

Mullins reached double figures in scoring 16 times in 32 games, including a career-high 27 points while hitting 12-of-14 shots in a November win over New Orleans. He's not all offense, either: he rang up 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 35 minutes against UCLA in December, and a remarkable six steals in a win over South Dakota in February.

Mullins figures to play a wing role at either the shooting guard or small forward position for Northwestern, which is coming off of one of the most successful seasons in school history. The Wildcats finished 21-12 and second in the Big Ten -- the program's highest rank since 1958-59 -- and advanced to the second round in the school's second-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament.

A product of Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest High School, Mullins announced his intent to transfer from Denver on April 10. Northwestern was seen as a favorite from the outset, and he quickly arranged an official visit that began on Sunday and wound up this afternoon with his commitment.

He also heard from more than a dozen other schools, including Ohio State, Minnesota and DePaul.

Mullins is the second transfer in as many days for Northwestern. Grad transfer forward Blake Preston committed to the Wildcats on Sunday.

Northwestern lost starting forward Robbie Beran and rotation guard Julian Roper II to the transfer portal. The program is waiting on the decisions of star guards Boo Buie and Chase Audige, who both entered the NBA Draft earlier this month but retained their college eligibility.