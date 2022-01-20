Northwestern lands Duke grad transfer CB Jeremiah Lewis

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

That old adage worked for Northwestern in their pursuit of cornerback Jeremiah Lewis.

The Wildcats couldn't land Lewis as a three-star prospect out of Plano (Tex.) Prestonwood Christian Academy for their Class of 2018. Now, they'll get him after four years at Duke that included two wins over the Wildcats.

Lewis announced his commitment to Northwestern on Wednesday as a graduate transfer. He has two years of eligibility remaining and is the sixth incoming transfer for the Wildcats since the end of the 2021 season.

Northwestern fans might remember Lewis. He intercepted quarterback Hunter Johnson and returned it 23 yards to set up a touchdown in the Blue Devils' 30-23 win over the Wildcats back in September.

Wildcat coaches certainly remembered that play. They filed it away, and when Lewis entered the transfer portal in December, they got him in for an official visit over the weekend and closed the deal.

Lewis made 30 tackles in 11 games for the Blue Devils in 2021, with two interceptions and two PBUs. In his career, he played in 38 games and recorded 80 tackles, four INTs and 13 PBUs.

Lewis will enter a crowded cornerbacks room in Evanston. Northwestern has two returning starters coming back for 2022 in Cameron Mitchell and AJ Hampton, as well as valuable third corner/nickel Rod Heard.

At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Lewis could potentially play the star hybrid position in defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil's five-DB alignment.

Lewis redshirted his first year at Duke in 2018. He played the last three seasons for the Devils but could play two more years for the Wildcats if he takes advantage of his "free" COVID year in 2020.