He wasn't always the primary ball handler for the Stags, but he can play the lead guard role on occasion for the Wildcats. He had nearly a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio last season and turned the ball over just 1.7 times per game. For context, Boo Buie averaged 2.3 giveaways per contest for Northwestern.

Leach is exactly the type of proven, veteran combo guard that Northwestern has been looking to bring in from the portal. He played the last four seasons in the MAAC, starring in 2023-24 with 16.2 points per game on 48.8% shooting from the field, 35.4% from three and 89.5% from the free-throw line, which ranked 18th in the NCAA.

Former Fairfield guard Jalen Leach announced his commitment via X on April 22 after visiting Northwestern on April 15-16. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Northwestern hosted two grad transfer prospects named Jalen last week. The Wildcats landed one of them on Monday.

Leach has the size and length, at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, to make the transition to Big Ten play. He fits a similar profile as Ty Berry, who is 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, but has a stronger ability to create off the dribble, and a three-point shot that is effective rather than elite.

A true combo guard, Leach can play with the ball as a point guard, or off the ball as a shooting guard. He is a strong defender who should also upgrade the Wildcats’ defense.

Leach is used to working in tandem with other capable guards, as he'll be expected to alongside key returners Berry and Brooks Barnhizer. He was Fairfield's second-leading scorer behind his backcourt mate, Caleb Fields, who averaged 16.9 points per game last season.

A commitment from Leach is a statement of strength from Northwestern, who beat out Virginia Tech for the first-team All-MAAC guard.

Leach burst onto the scene last season after averaging just 6.1 points per game on 35.6% from the field in 30 games as a junior. However, his breakout shooting as a senior should be trusted as he's consistently exhibited a soft touch at the free throw line: 83.3% or better since his sophomore season.

Leach will also have experienced scorers like Berry and Barnhizer to help create space and divert the defense’s focus.

The Wildcats are also in the hunt for the other official visitor, guard Jalen Blackmon from Stetson. He took an official visit to Miami last weekend, and the Wildcats are waiting on his decision. They would also like to land a big man for depth and make a run at a third straight NCAA Tournament berth.

Leach committed to Fairfield out of Tilton (N.H.) in the Class of 2020. He played in the same New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) league that produced Buie and current Wildcat big man Luke Hunger.