Northwestern filled a need on its offensive line on Friday by landing grad transfer guard Jack Bailey from Colorado.

Bailey, who has one year of eligibility remaining, seemed destined to be a Wildcat when Northwestern named Bill O'Boyle its new offensive line coach in January.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder has played his entire career for O'Boyle. He played for him for four years at Kent State from 2019-22 before following him to Colorado last season. Bailey will now play for O'Boyle at Northwestern for his sixth and final season.

Sources told WildcatReport that Bailey took an official visit this week to Northwestern, where he made his verbal commitment. He announced his decision on Friday with a post on X.