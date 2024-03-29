Northwestern lands grad transfer OL Jack Bailey from Colorado
Northwestern filled a need on its offensive line on Friday by landing grad transfer guard Jack Bailey from Colorado.
Bailey, who has one year of eligibility remaining, seemed destined to be a Wildcat when Northwestern named Bill O'Boyle its new offensive line coach in January.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder has played his entire career for O'Boyle. He played for him for four years at Kent State from 2019-22 before following him to Colorado last season. Bailey will now play for O'Boyle at Northwestern for his sixth and final season.
Sources told WildcatReport that Bailey took an official visit this week to Northwestern, where he made his verbal commitment. He announced his decision on Friday with a post on X.
Bailey started all 12 games for the Buffaloes last season. He allowed just one quarterback hurry during the 2023 season, according to CUBuffs.com. He had three games with a PFF pass blocking rating above 80.
He played in 22 games at Kent State, starting 18. He started all 12 games in his final season, in 2022.
Bailey left Kent State along with O'Boyle and head coach Sean Lewis, who went to Colorado to be new CU head coach Deion Sanders' offensive coordinator. Lewis is now the head coach at San Diego State.
Bailey was a two-star prospect out of Kirtland (Ohio) in the Class of 2019.
Northwestern lost both of its starting guards from last season, so Bailey may be able to step right into the starting lineup. Josh Priebe entered the transfer portal and committed to Michigan, while Dom D'Antonio left to become the offensive line coach of a football team in Italy. Jordan Knox, a sophomore, started the Las Vegas Bowl for the Wildcats in place of Priebe, who elected not to play.
Bailey is Northwestern's second incoming transfer in the 2024 cycle, joining fellow offensive lineman Matt Keeler from Texas Tech.