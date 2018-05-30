Timing, they say, is everything. And the timing of Ryan Greer's commitment couldn't have been better for Northwestern.

The three-star prospect from Northfield (Mass.) Mount Hermon committed to the Wildcats today and figures to step right into the lead guard role occupied by Bryant McIntosh the last four years.

Greer was originally a 2019 prospect, but he reclassified to 2018 to join the Wildcats this season.

He announced his commitment on Twitter:

