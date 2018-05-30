Cats land Ryan Greer to man lead guard spot
Timing, they say, is everything. And the timing of Ryan Greer's commitment couldn't have been better for Northwestern.
The three-star prospect from Northfield (Mass.) Mount Hermon committed to the Wildcats today and figures to step right into the lead guard role occupied by Bryant McIntosh the last four years.
Greer was originally a 2019 prospect, but he reclassified to 2018 to join the Wildcats this season.
He announced his commitment on Twitter:
Excited to announce my commitment to Northwestern University! I will be graduating early and will join the program this summer! Go Cats! #B1Gcats pic.twitter.com/Nwy0vhspPL— Ryan Greer (@_rag4_) May 30, 2018
Northwestern was in desperate need of lead guard after the school last week revoked the admission of four-star prospect Jordan Lathon. Northwestern did not provide a reason for the action, but sources say it was not academic-related.
Greer, who is originally from Atlanta, chose Northwestern over seven other schools, including a Power Five offer from DePaul. The talented point guard would certainly have attracted many more offers if he had stayed in the 2019 class.
Greer joins four-star forwards Miller Kopp and Pete Nance and three-star center Ryan Young in an incoming class that's currently ranked 28th in the country by Rivals. Graduate transfer Ryan Taylor, a 21.1-point per game scorer from Evansville, will also join the Wildcats for the upcoming season.
The addition of Greer addresses a critically thin position. The Wildcats lost McIntosh to graduation and reserve point guard Isiah Brown transferred to Grand Canyon. McIntosh's backup, Jordan Ash, was the only point guard remaining on the roster, and he is coming off of surgery.
Northwestern still has one scholarship remaining for the 2018 class and could pursue a graduate transfer or another 2018 prospect.