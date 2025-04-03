Northwestern lands transfer point guard Jayden Reid

Northwestern landed its first player out of the transfer portal in the 2025 cycle on Thursday when former USF point guard Jayden Reid announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

Reid averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game for the Bulls this season and has two years of eligibility remaining. He figures to fit right into the role played by grad transfer Jalen Leach this past season.

Northwestern identified Reid as their top point guard target shortly after he entered the portal on March 25. He took an official visit to Northwestern on Sunday and Monday.

While rumors circulated online on Wednesday night about Reid's commitment, he didn't commit to the Wildcats until late Thursday afternoon.

