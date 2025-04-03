Northwestern lands transfer point guard Jayden Reid

Northwestern landed its first player out of the transfer portal in the 2025 cycle on Thursday when former USF point guard Jayden Reid announced his commitment to the Wildcats.
Reid averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game for the Bulls this season and has two years of eligibility remaining. He figures to fit right into the role played by grad transfer Jalen Leach this past season.
Northwestern identified Reid as their top point guard target shortly after he entered the portal on March 25. He took an official visit to Northwestern on Sunday and Monday.
While rumors circulated online on Wednesday night about Reid's commitment, he didn't commit to the Wildcats until late Thursday afternoon.
A three-star, Rivals150 prospect in the 2023 class, the 5-foot-10 Reid turned in two impressive seasons for USF. He was named to the AAC All-Freshman Team in 2023-24 after he played in all 33 games, starting 13 for the Bulls. He followed that up with a sophomore season in which he led the team in minutes (29.2 per game), points (12.6) and assists (3.6).
Reid shot 39.2% from the field and 36.3% on 3-pointers this season. However, he made a whopping 47.5% of his triples as a freshman, albeit on far fewer shots, a sign that his long-distance marksmanship has the potential to rise.
Now that the Wildcats have their point guard to replace Leach, they are in the market for a big man. Gabe Dynes of Youngstown State, their No. 1 target, visited Evanston on Monday and Tuesday and hopes are high that he will eventually join Reid.
Those are the two slots that are available right now for the Wildcats -- one that they carried over from last season, and one from the transfer of sophomore Blake Barkley after the season. However, sources say that one more scholarship slot will likely open up and that the Wildcats would like to add another shooter if it does.