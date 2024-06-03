Northwestern hosted in-state tight end Noah LaPorte from Princeton (Ill.) for his first official visit last weekend.

The Wildcats were also the first Power Four program to offer him, and he hasn't forgotten Northwestern's early faith.

"Right now, I think they're No. 1," he said. "They've been showing interest, they got me on an official visit first. So, they're definitely high up there."

