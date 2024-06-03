Advertisement
Northwestern leads TE Noah LaPorte's recruitment after official visit

Noah LaPorte took his first official visit to Northwestern on May 31-June 2.
Matthew Shelton • WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern hosted in-state tight end Noah LaPorte from Princeton (Ill.) for his first official visit last weekend.

The Wildcats were also the first Power Four program to offer him, and he hasn't forgotten Northwestern's early faith.

"Right now, I think they're No. 1," he said. "They've been showing interest, they got me on an official visit first. So, they're definitely high up there."

MORE ON LAPORTE: Northwestern offer 'the best feeling in the world' for TE Noah LaPorte

