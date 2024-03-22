BROOKLYN-Northwestern stayed perfect in in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a 77-65 overtime win over Florida Atlantic on Friday at the Barclays Center. Ryan Langborg erupted for 27 points, 12 in overtime, breaking Bryant McIntosh's record for most points and field goals made by a Wildcat in an NCAA Tournament game. Langborg was joined in his heroism by Boo Buie, with 22 points, and Brooks Barnhizer, with 13 points and 10 rebounds, including the game-tying layup to send it to overtime. "I'm so fortunate to be sitting here with these guys," head coach Chris Collins said, his voice filled with emotion. "Our team, the toughness, the heart...it's like nothing I've ever been a part of." FAU was led by big man Vlad Goldin with 19 points and 11 rebounds, with support from their star guard, Johnell Davis, who finished with 18 points. Here are our takeaways from the win that leaves Northwestern 3-0 all-time in NCAA Tournament games:



Ryan Langborg is made for March: The brace was off Langborg's right ankle and, after a quiet two-point first half, the show was on. The grad transfer from Princeton poured in 13 points in the second half, then 12 in overtime, to put a determined FAU team to bed. "He was balling, today." Buie said. "Man, he was balling." Langborg set the program record in the NCAA's premier postseason event, breaking the 25-point mark set by McIntosh, an assistant coach, and bypassing Buie, who was in second with 22. "I guess some words will come later to B Mac," Langborg said with a smile about potential trash talking. "But no, I don't think any of us on the team think about that stuff [during the game]." Langborg is normally one of the most reserved players on the team, but he was a force, especially in the extra session, and he let FAU know it. "I usually don't celebrate a lot when I make shots, but I know I had my tongue out and things like that," he said. Langborg has scored 20+ points in his last three March Madness games and has proven again and again to be a vital addition and foundational player to this team.

Wildcats were unfazed as referees hung the game in the balance: Buie was streaking down the court at the helm of a rare Northwestern fast break when referees blew the game dead to review a flagrant foul by Nick Martinelli on Goldin. They called a Flagrant 1, a debatable but reasonable call on review, but drew the ire of fans for blowing the whistle long after the infraction occurred, with Goldin on the ground clutching his face. Goldin hit both free throws, spurring a 6-0 run that saw the Owls retake the lead, 58-56, with a little more than a minute remaining. Then, a more controversial call came when the refs inadvertently whistled a loose ball that went out of bounds off of Florida Atlantic with 27 seconds left, giving the Wildcats a valuable possession. But upon review, the referees ruled it a jump ball because of the inadvertent whistle. The Owls retained possession. Langborg could have potentially recovered the ball when it was live, but pulled up at the whistle. Suddenly the Wildcats were intentionally fouling to preserve the game, down two with the shot clock turned off. Goldin's heroics dried up, though, and he missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Enter Barnhizer. With the Owls throwing the kitchen sink at Buie and Langborg, Barnhizer got Goldin in the air on a shot fake, then deftly drove to the basket to tie it up with a layup through traffic with nine seconds left. FAU couldn't get anything to go on the next possession. When the game went to overtime, Langborg went supernova and the rest is history. "The flagrant foul occurs, we are up four there, under four [minutes]," Collins said. "We think we have the ball but now they get two [free throws] and the ball. The momentum shifted there for those couple minutes. "They got the lead, 58-56. Fortunately we got a missed one-and-one...we came down and showed tremendous poise."

