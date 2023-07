On Monday, freshman linebacker Nigel Glover became the first player to enter the transfer portal for Northwestern after the firing of Pat Fitzgerald on July 10th.

Coming out of Clayton (Oh.) Northmont, Glover was rated a 5.7, three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and chose Northwestern over the likes of Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, Pitt, Kentucky, and others.

Glover was rated the 16th best prospect in the state of Ohio and the No. 36 outside linebacker in the 2023 class.

