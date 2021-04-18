WildcatReport - Northwestern looking at pair of AD candidates from PAC-12

The search to replace Dr. Jim Phillips seems to be nearing the end. Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News reported that Northwestern interviewed a pair of PAC-12 athletic directors and that a hire may be made official in the next week to week and a half. The two Pac 12 ADs interviewed were Pat Chun of Washington State and Jim Knowlton of Cal.

Breaking: Two #Pac12 ADs have interviewed for the Northwestern vacancy: Cal's Knowlton and WSU's Chun. Decision likely in 7-10 days.https://t.co/MhcgQCNwMb — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) April 18, 2021

Knowlton spent three years as the AD at the U.S. Air Force Academy before taking the job at Cal, so he is no stranger to strict academic standards. Knwolton has not had to hire a football coach during his time in Berkeley, but he did hire men's basketball coach Mark Fox, who is 22-37 through two seasons. He also streamlined the athletic department's fundraising arms, according to Wilner's story. While both are good candidates, Chun seems like an ideal fit for Northwestern. He's from Big Ten country, a native of Ohio and Ohio State alumnus. He spent 15 years working in the Ohio State athletic department, culminating with four years as the associate athletic director. If there were an athletic department in the Big Ten to model Northwestern's future after, Ohio State is certainly a good choice. Chun left Columbus in 2012 to become the AD at Florida Atlantic. While the Owls had a quite a bit of success athletically during his tenure, his crowning achievement was athletes setting records in GPA, academic success rate and academic progress rate. In 2018, Chun took over the Washington State athletic department. He's since had to hire new coaches in football and basketball. Football coach Nick Rolovich went 1-3 in his first season in 2020, so the jury is still out on him. Basketball coach Kyle Smith, though, is one of the main reasons Chun has a reputation as a great hirer. In Smith's first season (2019-20) the Cougars finished 16-16, their best record since 2011-12. This past season Smith's team finished 14-13 for the school's seventh above-.500 season in the last 25 years. Chun has also set fundraising records in each of his three years on the Palouse.