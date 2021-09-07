Northwestern looking for answers after lethargic start

Things couldn't have started much worse for Pat Fitzgerald's Northwestern Wildcats. The Cats were thoroughly beaten by the Michigan State Spartans, 38-21, on Friday night and, for the most part, didn't look like a team that was ready to play its season opener.

That has been a problem early in the season in recent years for Fitzgerald-coached teams.

Going back to the 2014 season, Northwestern looked lethargic in losses at home against California and Northern Illinois; in 2016, there were home losses to Western Michigan from the MAC followed up by one of the most embarrassing days in program history, scoring seven points and losing at home to FCS foe Illinois State.

In 2017, Northwestern got hammered by Duke in Week 2. The 2018 campaign brought more of the same, as Northwestern slept-walked through losses at home to Duke and Akron and started 1-3. Even the tremendous 2020 team fell behind, 17-0, to Iowa in the second game of the season before coming back to win.

Fitzgerald doesn't have the answers for why the same problem has plagued his program throughout multiple different groups of players.

"If I could see it, I would change it," he said.

Change is going to be what Northwestern needs this week. A change in attitude, a change in execution and a change in anything else to avoid repeating what happened on Friday under the lights at Ryan Field.

The change in attitude was apparent on Monday at the Wildcats' weekly press conference. A Northwestern program that was confident all offseason that they were going to prove their doubters wrong and "had everything (they) need to win the Big Ten," no longer was radiating confidence and smiling.

Fitzgerald didn't break out his patented "Chuckles the Clown" routine that he did after disappointing NU performances two years ago. Even though the availability was held on Zoom, everyone could feel the more serious tone.

One thing became clear through the mumbled, short answers: the Wildcats know that their performance last Friday was unacceptable.

"We put some things on film that we aren't proud of," Fitzgerald said. "We need to grow up, and do it in a hurry."

Fitzgerald commented on the defense's effort, or lack thereof, on Friday, after the game. He talked about about missed fits and missed tackles allowing Michigan State to take a 14-0 lead before most people had even found their seats.



