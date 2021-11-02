Northwestern looking to avoid 2019 repeat over final four games

Through eight games, Northwestern is not where it wants to be.

The Wildcats are 3-5 and must win at least three of their final four games if they want to play in a bowl game. To put the season in perspective, NU has more losses by three scores or more than they do total wins. That is not a way to build off an incredible 2020 campaign.

If following up a strong season with a massively disappointing season sounds familiar, it should. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald's program did this just two years ago when they stumbled to a 3-9 record after winning the first Big Ten West championship in school history. After that season, Fitzgerald vowed that "this will never happen again."

Well, as the calendar flips to November 2021, Fitzgerald and his program are staring down the barrel of it happening again.

Northwestern was just trounced on their home field by Minnesota, 41-14. Their losses in Big Ten play have come by margins of 17, 49, 26 and 27 points. The team is missing the passion that it played with last year, the "physicality and violence," that linebacker Chris Bergin talked about after the game.

The 2020 team seemed hellbent on getting back to where they felt they belonged: first place in the Big Ten West. The 2021 edition of the Wildcats doesn't appear to have the same relentlessness.

Last year, NU fell behind 17-0 in the first half on two occasions; they stormed back and took the lead both times. This year, NU has lost every game in which they trailed.

That passion returned for a moment on Saturday, when redshirt senior Andrew Marty was inserted at quarterback. Marty brought an energy back to the team and the Ryan Field crowd. He led the final stage of a drive in the second quarter and threw a touchdown pass.

Northwestern got the ball to start the second half trailing 20-7. Marty had NU on the move into Minnesota territory and offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian dialed up a reverse to wide receiver JJ Jefferson. The play looked like it was there, until it wasn't.

"Defense only gives up 13 points [seven points came on a fumble return] after being on the field a lot, and we fumble the ball on a reverse where we had a hat for a hat," Fitzgerald said.

The Wildcats recovered the fumble but lost six yards, which killed the drive. Had Jefferson held onto the ball and taken advantage of the great blocking NU had set up, NU would have been in a great position to cut into the lead. Instead, they turned the ball over on downs.