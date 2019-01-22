After losing a two-pointer heartbreaker on the road in the Big Ten opener in December, Northwestern gets a second shot at Indiana tonight at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Fresh off of a 65-57 win over Rutgers, the Wildcats will look to extend their winning streak against a Hoosier team that has lost four in a row. Neither team is playing particularly well at this point: Northwestern is 2-3 in January, while Indiana is 1-4.

Vic Law and Dererk Pardon will probably have to once against do the heavy lifting for the Wildcats against Indiana on Tuesday night. The two combined for 40 points (24 for Pardon) and 19 rebounds (10 for Pardon) in the first marchup, a 68-66 Indiana win. But in order to win this second go-round, a third Wildcat will most likely have to step up and provide some offense for a team that ranks 258th in the nation in scoring at 70.4 points per game.

A surging Ryan Taylor could be that player for Northwestern. The fifth-year grad transfer from Evansville is starting to find his 3-point stoke and has hit nearly 50 percent (15 of 31) of his shots from beyond the arc over the last four games. If Taylor continues his hot shooting from beyond the arc and drains a few well-timed 3s, Northwestern could emerge with the W -- assuming the Wildcats can stay out of the foul trouble that’s plagued them over the last couple weeks.

How does Indiana look coming into the game? We talked to Jonathan Sauber of TheHoosier.com to find out how things have changed for the Hoosiers since the first matchup on Dec. 1.