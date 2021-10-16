Northwestern looks like old self in notching first Big Ten win over Rutgers

For the first time in a while, Northwestern looked like its old self on Saturday against Rutgers.

The Wildcats played strong, fundamentally sound defense, and the offense was efficient enough to beat Rutgers 21-7 and notch their first Big Ten win of the year.

It was in many ways the same formula that head coach Pat Fitzgerald had used to claim two Big Ten West titles over the last three seasons. But it had been largely absent through three previous games this season against Power Five opponents, which all ended in losses.

The Wildcat defense, especially, looked much more like the 2020 unit that finished fifth in the nation in scoring than the one that got eviscerated for 657 yards in a 56-7 loss to Nebraska on Oct. 4, their last time out. Whatever the Wildcats did during the bye week, it worked against Rutgers, which managed just 222 yards of total offense.

Yet, despite dominating the line of scrimmage defensively and controlling play for most of the game, Northwestern held just a one-score lead halfway through the fourth quarter, until Andrew Clair scored on a three-yard touchdown run right up the middle to give them the 21-7 lead that decided the outcome.

The defense, which totaled four sacks and 11 tackles for loss, took over from there. Adetomiwa Adebawore, in particular, was everywhere for the Wildcats, finishing with seven tackles, a game-high four TFL, a sack and two quarterback hurries. He also forced a fumble.

Ryan HIlinski threw for 267 yards and two TDs to lead the Wildcats, who got 63 yards and a score on the ground from leading rusher Clair.

Noah Vedral led Rutgers with 152 yards and the team’s lone score through the air. The Knights managed just 63 total rushing yards on 34 carries, an average of 1.9 yards per attempt.

Big plays early in games had been Northwestern’s Achilles heel all season, but on Saturday, the Wildcats turned the tables by making big plays in the passing game to set up scores.

On the second play of the game, Hilinski hit Stephon Robinson Jr. for a 47-yard gain after he blew past Max Melton on a post pattern. The completion might have gone for a touchdown if the strong headwind not knocked down the pass. But the Wildcats failed to cash in on the drive because that same strong wind knocked down Charlie Kuhbander’s 44-yard field goal attempt.

Later in the quarter, Hilinski hit a streaking Malik Washington on a slant, and Washington did the rest of the work, breaking through a Najee Jones tackle at the Rutgers 35-yard line and taking it to the house for a 64-yard touchdown. It was Northwestern’s longest pass play since 2018 and it gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead to cap a 98-yard drive.