Northwestern looks to find some answers to offensive issues

Northwestern has gotten off to a rough start in 2025.

The league schedule makers didn’t make it easy on the Wildcats, sticking them with two road games after the New Year.

First, they went to State College, Pa., and dropped a tight one to Penn State, 84-80, in a game that was decided in the final seconds and became infamous on social media because the Nittany Lions shot 45 free throws, more than double the Cats’ 21.

Then, they went to Mackey Arena, the toughest place to play in the Big Ten according to Northwestern head coach Chris Collins, and got drubbed by No. 20 Purdue, 79-61, in a contest that was over by halftime.

Now, they come back home to face Michigan State on Sunday and then Maryland the following Thursday to try and get back on track.

The Wildcats are a disappointing but understandable 1-3 in Big Ten play. Their three losses came on the road, and their one win was at Welsh-Ryan Arena over then-No. 19 Illinois, a victory that’s looking better and better as the Illini climb in the rankings.

Northwestern has been in this spot, coming off of consecutive Big Ten losses, plenty of times before. And they’ve shown, time and again, that they can bounce back after difficult defeats.

Last year, the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament team lost two games in a row twice in Big Ten play. They came back to win the next game both times. That team never lost more than two straight games all season.

The year before, the Wildcats’ 2023 Big Dance entrant dropped two consecutive Big Ten games three separate times. The first time, they won the next two games. The second time, they ripped off five straight wins, including a stunning upset of Purdue for the program’s first-ever win over a No. 1 team. Only once did they drop a third straight, at the end of the season, for their only three-game losing streak over the last two and a half seasons.

Still, the loss to Purdue was demoralizing because the Wildcats got outclassed. They looked a step slow and fell behind by 23 points by the break. The Boilermakers’ lead ballooned to 29 in the second half before NU chipped away in garbage time to get the final deficit under 20.

Northwestern has rebounded from plenty of blowouts, too. Just last year, the Wildcats opened January with a brutal 30-point loss at No. 9 Illinois. They came back the next game to beat Michigan State in Evanston – ironically, the same team they face in the same venue on Sunday – and won two straight.

In 2023, Northwestern’s first game in January was a lackluster 73-56 home loss to a mediocre Ohio State team. They won their next two from there, beating Illinois at home and going on the road to knock off No. 15 Indiana, 84-83.

Purdue, however, exposed some of Northwestern’s weaknesses. The Boilers were very effective in getting the ball out of the hands of the Wildcats’ dynamic duo early in their possessions and the Wildcat offense just fell apart. They had just 18 points and seven made baskets at halftime.

Brooks Barnhizer and Nick Martinelli came to West Lafayette averaging a combined 40 points per game as the only pair of teammates in the country averaging 20 points apiece. But they finished with just 21 points combined, half of their typical output, and it took them a highly inefficient 23 shots to do it.

Martinelli, the second-leading scorer in the Big Ten, didn’t tally any points until the 14:59 mark of the second half. That’s the kind of day it was for the Wildcats, who struggled to generate anything offensively in by far their worst performance of the season.