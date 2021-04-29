WildcatReport - Northwestern looks to make history in first round of NFL Draft

Tonight will be a historic night for Northwestern football. How historic is yet to be determined.

Tackle Rashawn Slater will be selected at some point in the first round of the NFL Draft in Cleveland to become the first Wildcat first-rounder since 2005 (Luis Castillo) and the first offensive Wildcat first-rounder since 1983 (Chris Hinton).

But if cornerback Greg Newsome II also hears his name called in the first round, it will up the ante considerably: it will be the first time in school history that two Wildcats went in the first round.

No one knows for sure when Slater will be taken. Generally regarded as one of the two best tackles in the draft (along with Oregon’s Penei Sewell), we’ve seen many mock drafts that have him going in the Top 10. One projected him as low as 20th.

If that holds true and he goes in the top 20, Slater will be the highest NU draft pick since Hinton, who went fourth 38 years ago. Hinton and Otto Graham share the mark for highest Wildcat draft picks of all time.

Slater will become just the eighth Northwestern player to be selected in the first round of the draft, joining Castillo (28th, 2005); Napoleon Harris (23rd, 2002); Hinton (4th, 1983); Fate Echols (6th, 1962); Ron Burton, (9th, 1960); Vic Schwall (10th, 1947); and Graham (4th, 1944).

Newsome could be the ninth, though his fate as a first-rounder is less secure. Most mock drafts – like ESPN’s latest, which has him going 16th, just three spots below Slater – predict him to be a first-round pick. Some have him sliding into the second round. He’s generally ranked as one of the three or four best cornerbacks.

While most of the attention has gone to the two Wildcats at the top, Northwestern could also have one of its deepest drafts ever. There are a total of nine Wildcats in the draft, which will stretch for three days — Thursday (Round 1), Friday (Rounds 2-3) and Saturday (Rounds 4-7).

Linebacker Paddy Fisher, quarterback Peyton Ramsey, safety JR Pace and defensive end Earnest Brown IV probably have the best chance to hear their name called in one of the later rounds.

Northwestern has a very good shot at landing more than two Wildcats in the draft for the first time since 2010. The program hasn’t had more than three players selected since 1971. But even that has an asterisk because the draft was 17 rounds that year and three of the four Cats were selected in rounds after the seven they have today.

The record for most NU players in a single draft is eight in 1947, when the draft lasted an unbelievable 32 rounds.