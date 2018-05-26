Northwestern loses 2018 signee Jordan Lathon
Northwestern head coach Chris Collins recruited Jordan Lathon to take over for star Bryant McIntosh and assume the all-important lead guard role for the Wildcats.
That grand vision vanished on Friday when the school announced that it had revoked the admission of the four-star, Rivals150 point guard from Grandview (Mo.).
Northwestern Vice President for University Relations Alan Cubbage issued the following statement to InsideNU.com, which broke the story on Friday.
"Northwestern University has revoked its offers of admission and an athletic scholarship for Jordan Lathon, a recruit for the Northwestern men’s basketball team. Out of respect for the privacy of the student, the University will have no further public comment."
No reason for the revocation of was given. Lathon, who committed to the Wildcats in June, told WildcatReport on Saturday that he would not be commenting publicly or conducting interviews about the situation. He tweeted the following statement on Friday.
May 25, 2018
The loss of Lathon is a devastating blow for the Wildcats, just weeks before he was set to report to Evanston.
Ranked by Rivals as the No. 135 prospect in the nation, Collins envisioned the 6-foot-4 Lathon as a bigger, more athletic, though less polished version of McIntosh. He was set to hand the keys of the Wildcat attack to Lathon as a true freshman, just like he had done with McIntosh in 2014.
Lathon is coming off of a senior season in which he led Grandview to the Missouri state title. He was supposed to play the at the prestigious IMG Academy, but a family issue forced him to move back home and play at Grandview.
A tweet late Friday night indicated that Lathon had already received an offer from Oklahoma State.
Lathon's departure leaves a gaping hole at the point guard position for Northwestern. McIntosh, the school's all-time assists leader, graduates in June. His backup last season, Isiah Brown, transferred to Grand Canyon this spring.
Northwestern now has two open scholarships and would seem to be in the market for a graduate transfer who would be able to play immediately.
In addition to the three 2018 signees, the Wildcats will also add Evansville graduate transfer wing Ryan Taylor next season. They missed out earlier this month on landing South Dakota graduate transfer Matt Mooney.