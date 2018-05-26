Northwestern head coach Chris Collins recruited Jordan Lathon to take over for star Bryant McIntosh and assume the all-important lead guard role for the Wildcats.

That grand vision vanished on Friday when the school announced that it had revoked the admission of the four-star, Rivals150 point guard from Grandview (Mo.).

Northwestern Vice President for University Relations Alan Cubbage issued the following statement to InsideNU.com, which broke the story on Friday.

"Northwestern University has revoked its offers of admission and an athletic scholarship for Jordan Lathon, a recruit for the Northwestern men’s basketball team. Out of respect for the privacy of the student, the University will have no further public comment."

No reason for the revocation of was given. Lathon, who committed to the Wildcats in June, told WildcatReport on Saturday that he would not be commenting publicly or conducting interviews about the situation. He tweeted the following statement on Friday.