NU signee Tre Singleton leads team to thrilling state title win in OT

Tre Singleton is mobbed by his teammates after a 67-66 overtime upset to win the state title. (Photo by Grace Smith/Indy Star)

Northwestern's entire coaching staff, head coach Chris Collins and all three assistants, made the trip out to Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Class 4A state title game between Jeffersonville and undefeated Fishers on Saturday night. Tre Singleton, Jeffersonville's star forward and the crown jewel of Collins' Class of 2025, had a simple goal. "I would hate to not put on a show with everybody there," he said. "I'm glad I got to show them what they wanted to see." Mission accomplished. Singleton posted 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead Jeff to a stunning 67-66 overtime win over Fisher, the defending champs who owned a 43-game winning streak stretching back to last season. "It was a really great experience," Singleton said. "I'm just super blessed that I had the opportunity to play there. There was a lot of red in the crowd. They showed out, they filled up an NBA arena, and I'm so grateful."

The path to a state title wasn't a simple one for Singleton, who suffered a broken ankle in the offseason and missed the first seven games of the season. The Red Devils got off to a rocky start with a 6-5 record, but they closed out on a 18-game winning streak to capture their program's first title since 1993. Every loss Jefferson suffered came without Singleton, or with their star still on a minutes restriction. "[Our run] was great, man. I think a lot of people tended to underestimate us just from our record," he said. "We weren't 100% and we knew that, and we wanted to show other people what we could really do." Singleton and the Red Devils had come close before. Their 2023-24 season ended in the semifinal with a one-point loss to Ben Davis, starring his soon-to-be Northwestern teammate, KJ Windham. Windham was in attendance in Indy on Saturday night, and after his Ben Davis team lost the 2024 title game to Fishers, he told Singleton to go get vengeance. "I've talked to [KJ] pretty frequently," he said. "I didn't get the chance to talk to him at the game, but we had talked [before] about getting his revenge against Fishers." Fishers came into the championship game at 30-0, ranked No. 11 in the nation by USA Today, No. 8 in the nation by MaxPreps and No. 1 in the state by the Indianapolis Star. Jeffersonville, though, played fearlessly from the jump and took a 30-24 lead at the half. But Fishers battled back and sent the game to overtime tied at 60 after Singleton's floater at the end of regulation just barely rimmed out. "At the end of the day, we still have one goal," he said about his mindset going into overtime. "I said to myself, whatever problems you've got, they're going to have to wait another three or four minutes."

Singleton scored three points and assisted on a layup as Jeffersonville outscored Fishers 7-6 in the extra period to complete one of the most shocking upsets in Indiana basketball history. When a Fishers desperation shot at the buzzer failed to go in and the clock hit triple zeroes, Jeffersonville's players spilled onto the court and mobbed Singleton in a celebration befitting the end of a 32-year title drought. What would he tell fans who followed the game on social media? "I would tell them how exciting it was with the lead changes and just how loud it was getting," Singleton said. "It was really, really fun and probably one of the best basketball experiences that I've had." Singleton's senior class will go down as revolutionary in Jeffersonville's history, and he said the win was the byproduct of years of blood, sweat and tears. "A lot of people don't realize how much work really goes into it. Our journey started back in June of 2022," he said, when Jeff was coming off of an 8-11 season the year before. "I remember us on the track every day, working our tails off. "It feels like forever ago, but at the same time it's been a blink of an eye. I'm just so thankful and grateful to have had the opportunity to do this with my brothers." Those brothers worked side-by-side with Singleton these past four years. Together they beat Fishers, 71-66, in a summer tournament, laying the groundwork for their fearless upset in the state title game this spring.