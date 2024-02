Northwestern's first offer to a 2025 running back went to Ryver Peppers, a two-star from Independence (Mo.) Fort Osage, earlier this week.

Peppers was heavily recruited by NU offensive coordinator Zach Lujan when the coach was at South Dakota State last season, and earned his first offer from the Jackrabbits back in June of 2023.

Now that Lujan is at Northwestern, Peppers' recruitment has intensified in Evanston. He visited Evanston on Jan. 27 and picked up an offer on Feb. 9.

"Northwestern is definitely one of my top schools right now!" Peppers said via text. "They have one of the best educations in the country and they also play in the Big Ten."

