Justin Kaye had planned to sign with a school that offered him a scholarship on Feb. 7, but a PWO offer from Northwestern has him reevaluating his recruitment.

The massive lineman, measuring 6-foot-7 and nearly 300 pounds, carries seven FCS offers and PWO opportunities from Rutgers and Penn State.

But the Wildcats were undeterred as they seek to bring in more linemen for 2024.

"[Northwestern] is ranked pretty high for me because of their amazing academics," Kaye said. "It can't really be beat, most schools can't, and then it's also big time football, it's Big Ten."

