Northwestern followers may quibble with Chris Collins' coaching decisions from time to time, but there are very few that question his ability to recruit. Especially not now.

Despite the fact that the Wildcats have suffered through four straight losing seasons and that his future in Evanston may not be secure with a new athletic director in charge, the ninth-year coach has been getting it done in recruiting during this cycle. In the last two weeks, Northwestern has made the short lists for three top 2022 targets, including two among the Rivals100.