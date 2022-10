Northwestern put its best foot forward for Blake Barkley's official visit over the weekend.

The 6-foot-8 wing from Morgantown, W.V., who just transferred to Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy, said he had a "great time" on his official visit. He was wowed by the campus, the facilities and how well he fit in with the Wildcat players.

However, while Northwestern is currently Barkley's only high-major offer, he's starting to hear from some other Power Six programs that may impact his decision process.



We talked to Barkley to hear about his visit experience and get the latest on his recruitment.