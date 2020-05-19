@WildcatReport

Cam Smith pared down his 16-school offer list to a Top 10 last Friday and came up with about as varied a list as you will see.

There are four Power Five programs and six Group of Five schools that stretch geographically from UConn to Boise State.

Northwestern, which offered the long, lean three-star wide receiver from Aubrey (Texas) Braswell back in February, was one of the schools that made the cut. We talked to Smith about his interest in the Wildcats and his decision process.