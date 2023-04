Northwestern reached out to three-star quarterback Aidan Glover for the first time last week, and he's already racked up an offer and an invitation to visit campus.

Glover, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback from Collierville, Tenn., amassed 1,843 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns in 11 games as a junior. He is exactly the type of dual-threat quarterback that offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian likes in his offense.

