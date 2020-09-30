One position group where Northwestern has had a significant uptick in recruiting over the last couple classes is the offensive line.

OL coach Kurt Anderson has brought in two of the four four-stars the Wildcats have landed in the 2020 and 2021 classes, and he's beaten the likes of Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State for multiple recruits.

Anderson and the Wildcats have zeroed in on three-star tackle Connor Jones as one of their top priorities in the 2022 class. And after a Monday night Zoom call with coaches, Jones tells WildcatReport that he likes Northwestern's pitch.