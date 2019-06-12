@WildcatReport

Northwestern moves quickly on Ohio DE Jaiden Cameron
Northwestern picked up a commitment from the first defensive end in its 2020 class on Friday, when Sean McLaughlin became a Wildcat. Now the program is focused on another DE to join him in Jaiden Cameron.
The three-star prospect from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont just picked up an offer from Northwestern on June 1 and took his first visit last Friday, the same day that McLaughlin announced his commitment.
We talked to the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder to find out where the Wildcats stand.
