@WildcatReport

Northwestern picked up a commitment from the first defensive end in its 2020 class on Friday, when Sean McLaughlin became a Wildcat. Now the program is focused on another DE to join him in Jaiden Cameron.

The three-star prospect from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont just picked up an offer from Northwestern on June 1 and took his first visit last Friday, the same day that McLaughlin announced his commitment.

We talked to the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder to find out where the Wildcats stand.