News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-12 09:23:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Northwestern moves quickly on Ohio DE Jaiden Cameron

Byebgbrebbq4ezejpkgj
Jaiden Cameron (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
@WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor

Northwestern picked up a commitment from the first defensive end in its 2020 class on Friday, when Sean McLaughlin became a Wildcat. Now the program is focused on another DE to join him in Jaiden Cameron.

The three-star prospect from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont just picked up an offer from Northwestern on June 1 and took his first visit last Friday, the same day that McLaughlin announced his commitment.

We talked to the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder to find out where the Wildcats stand.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}