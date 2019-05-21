It's safe to say that Northwestern made a strong first impression on Garnett Hollis.

The three-star cornerback from Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy visited Evanston for the first time this weekend, when the Wildcats hosted 16 official visitors.

Northwestern was already among Hollis' Top 5 schools before he ever set foot on campus. Now, after an "amazing" visit he rated "about a 12" on a scale of 1-10, the Wildcats are now alone in the driver's seat.

Find out what else Hollis had to say about his experience in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.

