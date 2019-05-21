Northwestern moves to top spot for Hollis after 'amazing' official visit
It's safe to say that Northwestern made a strong first impression on Garnett Hollis.
The three-star cornerback from Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy visited Evanston for the first time this weekend, when the Wildcats hosted 16 official visitors.
Northwestern was already among Hollis' Top 5 schools before he ever set foot on campus. Now, after an "amazing" visit he rated "about a 12" on a scale of 1-10, the Wildcats are now alone in the driver's seat.
Find out what else Hollis had to say about his experience
Northwestern was most definitely an impressive first official! #WildcatWave20 pic.twitter.com/feY1NmcrlI— Garnett Hollis Jr. (@GarnettHollis) May 20, 2019
