Northwestern nips Purdue in overtime, 26-20

Jack Lausch hit a wide-open Joseph Himon II for a 22-yard touchdown in overtime to give Northwestern a 26-20 win over Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind.

The Wildcats (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) snapped their two-game losing streak behind a career day by the beleaguered Lausch. He finished 23-of-35 passing for a career-high 250 yards, and the game-clinching touchdown.

The Boilers, meanwhile, sunk to 1-7 and are still winless in conference, and FBS, play.

It wasn't pretty, but Northwestern will take a win any way they can get it after getting outscored 63-17 in their last two outings.

Purdue got the ball first and head coach Ryan Walters surprised observers by deciding against a field-goal try and electing to go for a first down on a fourth-and-5 at the Northwestern 20-yard line. Hudson Card’s pass CJ Smith was broken up by Damon Walters.

Northwestern’s Theran Johnson drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting after the play, but the yardage was assessed on the Wildcats’ possession. No problem. Lausch threw a short pass to Cam Porter and he rumbled 18 yards to set up the game-winning toss to Himon.

"We'd run that two or three times before in the game and one of the guys would take [Himon]," said Lausch. "Then no one ended up taking him, and he had a lot of space."

Northwestern’s offense finished with 424 yards, their most against an FBS opponent all season. The Wildcats’ only better production came against FCS Eastern Illinois in Week 3.

It was a far cry from the anemic unit that put up just three points in their last two games combined. They also went 9-of-16 on third downs, a massive improvement over their season average of 25.5%, which was better than just one of 133 FBS teams coming into Saturday.

Himon had a 51-yard touchdown run and the game-winning catch and finished with 112 total yards, while Porter had a game-high eight catches for 85 yards with leading receiver Bryce Kirtz out with an injury.

Card threw for 267 yards and a touchdown in his return from an injury to lead the Boilermakers.

Northwestern set Lausch up for success early with some short, easy throws on their first possession. He completed his first five passes, including a third-and-16 when he eluded the rush and threw an accurate strike to Frank Covey IV for a 27-yard gain. The Wildcats’ drive petered out at the Purdue 22-yard line, but Luke Akers drilled a 40-yard field to take an early 3-0 lead.

Purdue answered immediately, as Card, who had time to throw all day, completed four straight passes, including a big 32-yarder to Smith to get into Northwestern territory. But Johnson knocked away a pass to Jaron Tibbs in the end zone and the Boilers tied it at 3 with a Spencer Porath 26-yard field goal.

Northwestern retook the lead on its next drive as Himon busted through a hole on the left side, behind Cooper Lovelace and Caleb Tiernan, and sprinted 51 yards for a touchdown.

"I hit it, put it in second gear, and I was gone," explained Himon.